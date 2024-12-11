Uttar Pradesh: 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid Partially Demolished in Fatehpur (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district witnessed the partial demolition of the 185-year-old Noori Masjid amid tight security. Local authorities claimed that the structure was illegally built two to three years ago and was obstructing the widening of the Banda-Bahraich Highway.

The mosque's management committee chief asserted that the Noori Masjid in Lalauli town was originally constructed in 1839, whereas the road around it was developed only in 1956. He also stated that a petition challenging the demolition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on December 12. Meanwhile, the district administration defended the demolition, claiming that the portion removed was illegally built within the last two to three years, citing satellite and historical images as evidence.

Watch:

STORY | UP: Portion of 185-year-old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur demolished for 'encroachment'



READ: https://t.co/b0sPobocys



VIDEO:



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LZf5ilbhgU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 10, 2024

The Public Works Department (PWD) had, in connection with the widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway No. 13, given a notice to remove some parts of the mosque due to their “illegal construction”, but the mosque management did not implement it, according to officials.

“Approximately 20 meters of the Noori Masjid, which was obstructing the widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway No. 13, was demolished by a bulldozer on Tuesday in the presence of officials. The debris is currently being cleared,” said Inspector Vrindavan Rai, in-charge of the Lalauli police station.

