Uttar Pradesh: 2 Kanwariyas Killed, 10 Hurt As Tractor-Trolley Carrying DJ Overturns in Hapur

Two kanwariyas were killed and 10 more injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours late Thursday, August 1. The kanwariyas (Shiva devotees), residents of Ghaziabad, were travelling to Brajghat in Hapur to fetch water from the Ganga.

The driver of the tractor-trolley lost control of the vehicle, which overturned on a highway in the Babu Garh area late Thursday. Police said the trolley was carrying more than 20 kanwariyas at the time of the crash. Injured in the accident were taken to a hospital in police vehicles. Some kanwariyas, whose injuries were severe, were referred to Meerut for medical treatment.

Visuals From Hapur District Hospital

उत्तर प्रदेश : हापुड़ जिले के बाबूगढ़ इलाके में कांवड़ियों सेDJ भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली पलटी। दो कांवड़ियों की मौत हुई, 10 से ज्यादा घायल हुए।



बृजघाट में कांवड़ियों के DJ वाहन में आग लगी, कांवड़िए सुरक्षित हैं। pic.twitter.com/53k5AVQrVb — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 2, 2024

"Police reached the spot immediately and admitted the injured to the hospital. Due to the serious condition of some, they were referred to Meerut for adequate treatment," Babu Garh police station in-charge Vijay Gupta told news agency PTI. "Unfortunately, two young men, Saurabh and Chirag, died during treatment," he said and added that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and families informed.