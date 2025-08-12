Uttar Pradesh: 2 Killed, 6 Injured After Roof of Building Collapses in Mathura

Two people were killed and six others were injured after the roof of the first floor of a building in the Nakasa Mohalla of Kosi Kala area in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Monday night, August 11. The injured were rushed to the hospital, said ASP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Eight Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Jaitpur Area Amid Rainfall (Watch Video).

The deceased were identified as 12 a 12-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, both residents of Nakasa Mohalla of Kosi Kala area. According to reports, the roof of the first floor of a dilapidated building fell at a time when they were sleeping.

Both minors succumbed to their injuries in the hospital during the treatment. The building has been cordoned off and teams from the Public Works Department and the Revenue Department have reached the spot for investigation.