Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range in Meerut Gang War, Disturbing CCTV Video Goes Viral

A horrific CCTV video has surfaced on social media showing a man firing a shot at a 25-year-old man at a swimming pool in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. As per reports, the incident occurred near a public swimming pool in Meerut's Lohianagar area.

The shocking incident took place two days after a dispute arose between Arshad and the accused, Bilal and Danish, who are currently absconding. The murder took place in public view at the Bhadana swimming pool and shocked people present at the time.

Warning! Video May Upset Some Viewers

UP – मेरठ में Live मर्डर का Video –



स्विमिंग पूल में नहाने गए 25 वर्षीय अरशद की गोली मारकर हत्या। आरोपी बिलाल और दानिश फरार हैं। दोनों पक्षों में 2 दिन पहले कोई विवाद हुआ, उसी के चलते ये हत्या हुई।



🚨 Sensitive Visual 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YI5y6pTfIS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 5, 2024

Arshad, the son of Amir Ahmed from Jai Nagar, was reportedly enjoying a swim with children when he was targeted. Police officials are investigating the motive behind the crime and are searching for the absconding suspects. It is suspected that the recent dispute between the victim and the accused may be linked to the murder. Further details are awaited.