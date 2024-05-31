Uttar Pradesh: 30 Vehicles Parked at Kotwali Nagar Police Station Burn to Ashes (Watch Video)

May 31, 2024

Uttar Pradesh: 30 Vehicles Parked at Kotwali Nagar Police Station Burn to Ashes (Watch Video)

Vehicles were burned to ashes in a fire that broke out at Kotwali Nagar Police Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, May 31. 
According to the police official, 30 vehicles were in the police station's parking lot after a blaze erupted inside one van. 

After the complaint, firefighters reached the spot and didused the fire. All the vehicles in the parking yard were burned to ashes. 

Visuals From the Spot

"It is the Kotwali Nagar chowki...a fire broke out inside a four-wheeler van. The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. The situation is under control. There were around 30 vehicles there...probe is underway to find out the cause of the fire," said Bulandshahr SP Rohit Mishra

