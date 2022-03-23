Uttar Pradesh: 4 children die immediately after eating toffees

On Wednesday morning four children from two families died in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. They were two boys and two girls who got killed. According to the families of children, they died after eating toffees found at the door of their house. Someone had left toffees and money at the door of the house, the reports said.

One of the family members said that the elder son took toffees from the door and shared it with his siblings, immediately after consuming toffees the children got sick and were taken to the hospital. The reports stated that the children belong to Scheduled Tribe (ST) community. The police have already started an investigation on this matter.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered the inquiry on this matter, he has instructed officials to provide proper assistance to the families of children.