Uttar Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Her Neighbor in Sitapur, Absconding

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a youth in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident came to light after the minor informed her family, prompting her grandmother to lodge a complaint at the Kotwali Mishrikh police station.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm when the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood. During this time, the accused, identified as Sanjay, who is the neighbour’s son, allegedly sent the other children away on the pretext of fetching some items. Taking advantage of the situation, Sanjay reportedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: A 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbor Sanjay Verma (Rannu) in Ward 4, Thok locality. Other children had come to play at his house. The victim informed her family, and a police complaint was filed in Mishrikh Kotwali, Ward 1 pic.twitter.com/VjDNdSakFC — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai: Cab Driver, Two Others Booked for Sexually Harassing Woman Pilot During Ride to Ghatkopar.

When the other children returned, they witnessed Sanjay’s actions and immediately raised an alarm. In the ensuing commotion, Sanjay attempted to flee, but the children managed to catch him briefly. However, as local residents began to gather, the accused managed to escape.

A case has been registered at Kotwali Mishrikh, and the police have launched a search for the accused. Kotwal Arvind Singh confirmed that the matter is being investigated and assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrator. The victim’s family has demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the heinous crime.