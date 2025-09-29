Uttar Pradesh: 64-Year Old Man Found Dead In Field Under Mysterious Circumstances In Hathras Village

A 64-year old man has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village. The deceased was found dead in his agricultural field with strangulation mark on his neck. According to reports, the victim identified as Prempal, son of Narsingh Pal, went to his field in Nagla Patri village on Sunday morning but did not return home until evening, when the family went searching for him they found him lying dead on the coat near a tubewell.

A similar incident was reported from Kolkata as well where a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances. According to local residents, the woman died while wiping the back of the fridge in her room on the first floor of a house.However, there was a black mark on her hand which has raised suspicion among neighbours. They alleged that there could be some foul play involved as she lived alone in her flat.Officers of Jadavpur Police Station were informed about the incident and they have started an investigation into the matter.It has been learned that the woman is a long-time resident of Chittaranjan Colony area of ​​Baghajatin, ward number 102 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). She lived alone on the ground floor of a house in the area. She was cleaning the house today.

According to sources, she was wiping the floor behind the refrigerator with a wet cloth. At that time, she made a shrieking sound. Neighbours rushed to her house. They found that she was lying on the floor writhing in pain. She became motionless after some time. Later, she died on the spot. Officers from Jadavpur police station went to the spot and recovered the body. A black mark was noticed on the deceased's hand.