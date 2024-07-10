Uttar Pradesh Accident: 18 Killed, 30 Injured as Double-Decker Bus Rams Into Milk Tanker on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao (Watch Video)

At least 18 people killed and 30 others were injured on early hours of Wednesday, July 10 in a collision between a double-decker bus and a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

According to the information, The accident occurred at around 5:15 AM near Behtamujawar police station on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Unnao. A double-decker bus traveling from Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk tanker. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

