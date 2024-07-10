Uttar Pradesh Accident: 18 Killed, 30 Injured as Double-Decker Bus Rams Into Milk Tanker on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2024 07:55 AM2024-07-10T07:55:24+5:302024-07-10T07:55:45+5:30
At least 18 people killed and 30 others were injured on early hours of Wednesday, July 10 in a collision between a double-decker bus and a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
#उन्नाव में #लखनऊ आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डबल डेकर पलट गई। हादसे में 20लोगों की मौत हो गई। 20 लोग घायल हो गए। हादसा इतना भीषण है कि बस बीच से फट गई। सूचना मिलते ही डीएम और एसपी पहुंच गए। घायलों को अस्पताल भेजा जा रहा है। बस दिल्ली से बिहार जा रही थी। #UNNAO#Accidentpic.twitter.com/DTa1hV5A5E— DINESH SHARMA (@medineshsharma) July 10, 2024
According to the information, The accident occurred at around 5:15 AM near Behtamujawar police station on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Unnao. A double-decker bus traveling from Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk tanker. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.