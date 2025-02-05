Uttar Pradesh Accident: 8 Injured as Bus Ferrying Pilgrims to Kumbh Collides with Vehicle on National Highway-2

Eight pilgrims were injured on Wednesday when their bus collided with another vehicle on National Highway-2 in the Saini area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said. According to Circle Officer (Sirathu) Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, the accident occurred near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing after the bus driver allegedly dozed off, leading to the crash.

The bus was ferrying 55 pilgrims from Baghpat to Prayagraj. After being alerted by locals, police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a trauma center for treatment. Circle Officer (Sirathu) Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the bus driver, who was trapped in the steering area, was rescued and admitted to the community health center in Sirathu.

Officials confirmed that the injured pilgrims, who are yet to be identified, are in stable condition and will be sent to Prayagraj upon recovery. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to trace the vehicle that was hit by the bus, police added.

