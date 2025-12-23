Uttar Pradesh Accident: Father Dies, Son Injured After Tractor Collides with Motorcycle in Sitapur

Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic accident, a tractor collided with a motorcycle in Kutubapur village on Sakran road in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in one fatality and one injury. The tractor driver was reportedly intoxicated. Awadhesh, from Garhwadih village, had gone to Semra Khurd market with his son, Rinku, on a motorcycle.

The accident occurred near the primary school in Kutubapur. Both were injured in the collision. Following the accident, they were taken to the Sanda Community Health Center, where Awadhesh was pronounced dead. Rinku was treated and discharged. Arun Upadhyay, the in-charge of the Sanda police outpost, said the driver has been taken into custody.

In separate accident, a gravel-laden trailer truck overturned onto a car on December 18, 2025, at around 6 p.m. at Silor bridge in the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Bundi district. In this accident, four people died on the spot and one was seriously injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma said on Thursday, that trailer-truck lost control and overturned onto a car, completely crushing it and trapping the people inside the car. The incident occurred at 6:00 PM today. "Today, at 6 pm at Silor bridge, a trailer got out of control and hit a car, turning both vehicles. Four people died, and one was injured. The treatment of the injured person is going on."