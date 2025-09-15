Uttar Pradesh Accident: Four Killed, Nine Injured after Tourist Bus Hit a Trailer Near Sehipur

Uttar Pradesh: In an tragic accident took place after bus traveling from Ayodhya to Varanasi lost control and hit a trailer near Sehipur railway crossing in Line Bazar. During this incident around 50 passenger were onboard. In this accident four people died, while nine injured are transferred to hospital are taking treatment.

In separate accident occurred near Battal Ballian on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when a tempo traveller lost control and overturned. The crash resulted in four people being injured, with one person succumbing to their injuries at the Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur.

The local police have registered a T case, and further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. The 250 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Wednesday, after a gap of nearly a fortnight.