Uttar Pradesh: Accused in Attempted Rape of 10-Year-Old Escapes Police Custody, Recaptured Within Four Days

A man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl managed to flee from police custody but was recaptured within four days, officials said on Monday. The accused, Javed alias Chand Babu (28), escaped on the morning of December 24 while undergoing treatment at a medical college for a bullet injury he sustained during a police encounter, said Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal. He was later apprehended on the night of December 28-29.

Javed had allegedly attempted to rape the minor on December 20 in an area under Patti Kotwali police station. A case was registered against him under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. During an encounter at Amapur Mod on the intervening night of December 23-24, police recovered an illegal firearm and cartridges from his possession. Following the encounter, he was admitted to the medical college, from where he later escaped, ASP Lal added.

In the aftermath of his escape, an FIR was lodged against five individuals, including four police personnel—Sub-Inspector Keshav Prasad and constables Vinod Singh, Adarsh Yadav, and Gulshan Kumar—who were tasked with guarding Javed. Based on a complaint filed by Patti Kotwali Station House Officer Abhishek Sirohi, a case was registered on December 26 against both the accused and the four police officers under relevant sections. Police confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.