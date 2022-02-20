Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: Kanpur Mayor Pramila booked for breach of poll secrecy

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has courted controversy after she shared photos and videos inside a polling booth while casting a vote during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. Pramila Pandey had shared photos of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at the Hudson polling station in Kanpur.. She also recorded a video and shared it on several WhatsApp groups. It is illegal to click and share photography or videography from inside a polling booth.



Taking cognizance of the matter, the District Magistrate has initiated action against her. In a tweet, the Kanpur DM informed that an FIR has been lodged against Pandey for violating the secret ballot. However, shortly after the incident, another BJP leader was caught violating the EC rules. Polling is being held today in 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This is the third phase of the Assembly polls in the state, where elections are to be held in seven rounds. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

