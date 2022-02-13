Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: BSP releases list of 47 candidates for 7th phase
By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 06:54 PM2022-02-13T18:54:00+5:302022-02-13T19:00:08+5:30
Ahead of the second phase election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released a list of 47 candidates for the seventh phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Azamgarh, Mau, Gazipur, Chandoli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra will vote in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh election.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app