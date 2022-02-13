Uttar Pradesh assembly elections: BSP releases list of 47 candidates for 7th phase

February 13, 2022

Ahead of the second phase election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released a list of 47 candidates for the seventh phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Azamgarh, Mau, Gazipur, Chandoli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra will vote in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh election.

