Uttar Pradesh Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured in Tyre Factory Explosion in Meerut

Two workers are dead and four others are injured after a boiler exploded at a tyre factory in northern India on Tuesday.

The blast occurred early Tuesday at Durga Enterprises, a factory in the village of Phitkari in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The explosion released chemicals, killing two people on the scene and critically injuring four others.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site, and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Police are investigating the cause of the blast.

"Two people died due to a boiler explosion at the Durga Enterprises tire factory. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of those injured in the incident. Further investigation in the matter is underway," Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena told ANI.