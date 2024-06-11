Uttar Pradesh: Bus Crashes into Housing Society Wall in Noida's Sector 118, Two Injured (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 11, 2024 08:31 PM2024-06-11T20:31:04+5:302024-06-11T20:36:44+5:30
Uttar Pradesh: A bus ferrying private company employees crashed into the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida's Sector 118 on Tuesday, injuring two people, PTI reported. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.
Watch video here:
VIDEO | Bus ferrying private company employees ploughs into the boundary wall of a group housing society in Noida's Sector 118. Police say two people were injured. pic.twitter.com/NJjyeY90bi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2024
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities are working to clear the scene and determine the extent of the damage. No further information was immediately available.Open in app