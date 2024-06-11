Uttar Pradesh: Bus Crashes into Housing Society Wall in Noida's Sector 118, Two Injured (Watch Video)

June 11, 2024

Uttar Pradesh: A bus ferrying private company employees crashed into the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida's ...

Uttar Pradesh: A bus ferrying private company employees crashed into the boundary wall of a housing society in Noida's Sector 118 on Tuesday, injuring two people, PTI reported. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities are working to clear the scene and determine the extent of the damage. No further information was immediately available.

