Uttar Pradesh: Businessman Pushes Man Off 5-Star Hotel's Terrace After Fight in Bareilly, Shocking Incident Caught on CCTV

A pre-wedding celebration in Bareilly, India, turned violent early Sunday when a businessman pushed a guest off a hotel terrace following an argument. The victim, Sarthak Agrawal, a businessman in the healthcare sector, is in critical condition at a local medical college after the fall.

According to reports, an argument erupted between Agrawal and another guest, Ridim Arora, around 2:00 AM. Ridim allegedly called his father, Sanjeev Arora, a textile businessman, who arrived at the scene and became involved in the fight.

CCTV footage:

Bareilly, UP: A pre-wedding party turned violent when a businessman pushed his son's friend off the terrace of a 5-Star hotel. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. In one of the frames, the victim can be seen touching the feet of the man who attacked him just moments later pic.twitter.com/KB1wVgApdc — Tanishq Punjabi (@tanishqq9) April 22, 2024

CCTV footage from the hotel captured the altercation. The video shows an exchange between the two groups before Sanjeev Arora enters the frame. Agrawal is then seen briefly touching Sanjeev Arora's feet in a gesture of respect. However, Sanjeev Arora is seen responding by grabbing Agrawal by the collar, slapping him, and then pushing him off the terrace. The footage also shows Sanjeev Arora allegedly assaulting another guest after pushing Agrawal.



According to media reports, police have registered a case of assault causing grievous harm against the accused. A First Information Report (FIR) states the accused were allegedly intoxicated and attacked the victim without provocation.