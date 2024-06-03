Uttar Pradesh Car Fire: Four From Delhi Burnt Alive as CNG Car Catches Fire in Meerut (Watch Video)

Four people from Delhi were burnt alive to death when their CNG car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Sunday, June 2.

"Four people travelling in a car from Delhi were burnt alive in Jani Police station at around 9 pm," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai: Massive Fire Ravages Dozens of Vehicles in Borivali.

Four Killed as CNG Car Catches Fire in UP

Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased. "The car had a CNG kit fitted in it. The cause of the fire is still not clear. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and to reach out to their families," said the officer.