Uttar Pradesh: Car Parking Dispute Turns Violent in Kasganj, One Injured in Firing Incident

Small argument over parking turned into major fight, leading to a clash between two communities in Soron town in Uttar Pradesh. Normal clash triggered tone pelting and firing, leaving one person injured and prompting heavy police deployment. Following this incident police have arrested, three people and recovered weapon.

As reported by FPJ and official's report, incident began when local man denied to park car outside the roadside, claiming it blocked his way. When owner, Riyaz Ahmed, to move it. The argument quickly escalated, and in anger, the man allegedly kicked the vehicle. After the fight began members from both sides soon gathered, turning the situation volatile.

Following a complaint filed at the local police station, a group was allegedly confronted by members of the opposing side upon their return, reigniting the conflict. This led to stone throwing and gunfire, causing panic among residents. Police responded to distress calls, deploying reinforcements to sensitive areas to avert further clashes. Riyaz Ahmed, injured in the incident, was initially hospitalized locally and subsequently transferred to Aligarh Medical College for treatment.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated the situation is under control with increased police presence. Late-night raids led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of weapons.