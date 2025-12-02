Uttar Pradesh: Class 10 Board Topper Dies by Suicide Ahead of Physics Pre-Board Exam in Kanpur

A 17-year-old student who secured the highest marks in his district in the 2023 Class 10 board exams allegedly died by suicide just hours before his Class 12 physics pre-board examination, police confirmed. The student, identified as Raunak Pathak from Saket Nagar and studying at Brij Kishori Devi Memorial Inter College, has left the community in shock. His outstanding Class 10 performance earned him a full fee waiver at his coaching institute, and he was known for his academic excellence. Neighbours and teachers described him as hardworking, disciplined and highly focused on his studies.

According to the police, Raunak left home around 6:30 am on Monday but did not return. When he failed to answer repeated calls, his father, Alok Pathak, who works in a private firm, and his sister began searching for him. After several hours, his motorcycle was located near Juhi railway yard, and shortly after, his body was found beside the train tracks. His grief-stricken father expressed disbelief, saying Raunak had never shown signs of distress and was always considered a bright, promising student.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is ongoing. GRP inspector Om Narayan Singh stated that the cause behind the alleged suicide remains unknown. Officers are currently examining Raunak’s mobile phone and speaking with his friends in an attempt to understand what may have led to the tragedy. Police have not ruled out academic pressure, though nothing has been confirmed. The incident has sparked discussions about rising mental stress among students ahead of board examinations.