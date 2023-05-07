Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths in Jalaun road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in which five people were killed and over 15 persons sustained injuries after a bus overturned in Jalaun district.

According to police, the bus overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Gopalpura under the Madhaugarh police station area of Jalaun district on Saturday night.

UP Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of those who died in the accident in Jalaun.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the officers to speed up the relief work.

The police said, "There were 40 people in the bus, out of which, five people have died while more than 15 people were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district."

A rescue operation is underway and the injured have been hospitalised, they said.

