Uttar Pradesh: Cop Revives Heatwave-Affected Monkey with CPR (Watch Video)

The ill effects of Heatwave are not only impacting human beings but also the environment and animals. In Uttar Pradesh, Meerut a head constable at chhatari police station Vikas Tomar saved baby monkey's life by giving CPR. Baby monkey fainted because of dehydration due to heat stroke on May 24.

Bhoopendra Singh, SHO, explained, "Due to excessive heat, a monkey fell from a tree and fainted. Several monkeys had gathered around, making it very hard to rescue the baby." Vikas Tomar (51) told TOI on Wednesday, "We are trained to handle emergencies. Since the bodies of humans and monkeys are very similar, I tried to revive the monkey while my colleagues protected me from an agitated troupe. I pumped the chest for almost 45 minutes, intermittently rubbing and pouring small amounts of water into the mouth, and finally, it revived." He added, "The monkey comes to the police station daily, and I'm happy to see him playing."

Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life. pic.twitter.com/OcHegw3iZa — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2024

Veterinarian Dr. Hari Om Sharma said, "The monkey suffered a heat stroke and fainted due to dehydration. Timely help saved its life. After it became conscious, we administered an antibiotic."