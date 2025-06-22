Uttar Pradesh Crime: Civil Engineer Gets Life Imprisonment for Brutal Murder of Wife and Infant Daughter

In a horrific case of double murder, a fast-track court has sentenced civil engineer Chandan Rai Chaudhary to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded killing of his wife and one-year-old daughter. The verdict not only highlights the seriousness of the judicial process but also sends a strong message to society — no matter how meticulously planned a crime is, the law will eventually catch up with the guilty. The gruesome incident took place in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, in 2020. After a lengthy trial, the accused has finally been brought to justice. The incident occurred in 2020, when the accused, Chandan Rai, was traveling on the Magadh Express. Near Fafund station, he pushed his wife, Porvi Ganguly, and their one-year-old daughter, Shalini, out of the moving train, leading to their instant and painful death. Initially, the case appeared to be a tragic accident, but a deeper investigation by the police revealed it was a premeditated murder. Police also uncovered that Chandan had been having an illicit affair, which became the motive behind the killings.

Following the murders, Chandan attempted to destroy evidence. He broke his wife's mobile phone and threw it onto the railway tracks. However, he made a crucial error — he continued to use her SIM card in his own phone. This led the police to him during their investigation. Government lawyer Shivkumar Shukla explained that digital evidence played a crucial role in solving the case. Call details and mobile location data confirmed Chandan’s involvement and became key evidence in court.

Porvi’s father, Pradosh Ganguly, had initially filed a complaint of dowry harassment with the Etawah GRP (Government Railway Police), which was later converted into a murder case. During the trial, the prosecution presented 12 strong witnesses along with scientific evidence, leaving the accused with no defense. Additional District Judge (Fast Track) Sunita Sharma, while delivering the verdict, stated that this was not just a case of murder but a crime that brings shame to humanity.