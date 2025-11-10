Uttar Pradesh Crime: Man Beaten With Rods and Sticks Outside House in Etawah; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces

Disturbing video of crime has surfaced on social media, where a group of men stormed on house and brought victim out and mercilessly beaten for nearly two minutes. This incident took place in Etawah district’s Badpura area on 8th November, 2025 around 6:32pm. CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral. As per the reports, assailants not only brutally assaulted him but also fired gunshots before leaving. This incident has created panic among the area.

In viral video, group of people entering the house, dragging and brutally assaulting him. CCTV footage shows the attackers repeatedly striking the victim even as he struggled to defend himself. After attackers left, victim was left in pool of blood. Locals left rushed to his help. As went viral Etawah Police acted swiftly, arresting five accused individuals in connection with the assault.

Badpura Police have arrested five suspects and are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the incident. Key evidence, including two Scorpio SUVs (one white, one black) allegedly used in the attack, a blood-stained bamboo stick, and a wooden plank believed to be weapons, was recovered based on the accused's statements.

Accused have been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 352, 351(3), 333, 117(2), and 288, as well as provisions of the 7 CLA Act. Officials confirmed the suspects have been jailed following legal protocol.