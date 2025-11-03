Uttar Pradesh Crime: Minor Girl Abducted and Gang-Raped in Mathura, One Arrested, Another Absconding

Mathura Crime: A shocking case of crime has came to light where a a 9-year-old Dalit girl was abducted and allegedly gang-raped by two men in Mathura. This incident took place on Saturday, November 1 2025. According to information, minor victim was washing clothes with her sister near a well. When she left, taking advantage of being alone accused came and kidnaped victim and took her on a bike to a nearby temple, where he did this heinous act.

As per the true story report, crime came to light after a video surfaced online, leaving people in shock. Police immediately took action and arrested one of the accused, while search for the other continues. Victim minor girl has been sent for medical examination, and CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to trace the second suspect.Case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

Earlier, a eighteen-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by four persons in front of her father while returning from a temple in the Chandurthi Village, Vemulwada, in Sircilla district of Telangana. According to Police, a case was earlier registered against the accused Gyaneshwar as the abducted girl eloped with him and they had an 'informal' marriage. Police suspect, the abducted girl is grown-up now and therefore the accused tried to snatch her from the father's guardianship.

In a video released by the police, the footage of the girl being abducted was seen. Nagendra Chary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vemulawada, said, "A case has been booked and we are making all efforts to trace the kidnapped victim. There were four people involved in the incident. There was a case registered against the accused earlier for eloping with the girl as they were in a love affair. They had already performed an informal marriage. Now as they have become major, he might have taken her."