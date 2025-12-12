Uttar Pradesh Crime: Three Men on Bike Molest Girls Returning From Coaching Center in Hathras; CCTV Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: CCTV footage of three youth molesting girl walking on road has surfaced on social media. This incident happened in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh and has created concern about women safety in area. Based on the written complaint police, have arrested one accused involved in the incident. Further legal proceedings are being conducted by the police.

In video, two girls were seen returning from coaching class, when suddenly three youth on bike came from opposite direction and touched girls cheeks. Before, girl could know both of them fled from the scene.

Molestation in daylight! 🚨⚠️



Three youths on a bike molested two girls returning from coaching in Hathras, UP. In the CCTV video, they were seen touching the girls' cheeks inappropriately. Shameful!



If Hathras victim had got justice, incidents like this wouldn't happen today. pic.twitter.com/VEihF68JUQ — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 12, 2025

In March police arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The girl, a Class 7 student, had gone to take a bath at a tubewell near her village after celebrating Holi at home. According to Anoop City Police Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi, a complaint was filed at the Ahar police station by the girl's family, alleging that she was kidnapped and raped.

Also Read: Delhi: Bike-Born Assailants Shot 50-Year-Old Man in Balbir Nagar

Four people were named in the complaint, and a case was immediately registered. The accused were identified as Dharmendra, Ajay, Harendra and Nitin, two suspects were arrested, and a team was formed to search for the remaining two suspects.