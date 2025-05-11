Uttar Pradesh Crime: Truck Driver's Body Found in Field; Villagers Create Uproar, Place Corpse Outside Farrukhabad Police Station

Tension flared in Farrukhabad district on Saturday after the body of a truck driver was discovered in a maize field, prompting angry villagers to gather and protest outside the Jahanganj police station. According to officials, the villagers alleged negligence and foul play in the incident and created a ruckus, demanding swift action. In a dramatic turn, they placed the deceased man's body outside the police station, seeking immediate justice.

As the crowd grew restless, police reportedly used force to disperse them. In response, some protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, escalating the situation further. Law enforcement authorities confirmed that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father. Further investigation is underway, and officials have assured that appropriate action will be taken. The identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.