Uttar Pradesh Crime: Two Criminals Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter; Weapons, Stolen Goods Recovered

Two criminals were injured and subsequently arrested by Shergarh police in Mathura following an encounter in the Shergarh area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Vinod Barsana and Banbari. Police recovered weapons, cartridges, stolen batteries, gold and silver jewelry, and a motorcycle from their possession.

SP Dehat Suresh Chandra Rawat stated, "In Mathura's Shergarh police station area, the station in-charge and his team were conducting routine checks when two suspects on a motorcycle were stopped. The criminals opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing from the police."Both injured accused were taken into custody after the exchange of fire. Further investigation into their criminal activities is underway.

