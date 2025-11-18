Uttar Pradesh Crime: Woman Alleges Cops Raped Her for Two Days, Extorted ₹50,000; Officers Suspended

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case of crime has registered against the two sub-inspectors in Bulandshahr, for allegedly gang-raping 28-year-old girl. Following which both of them got suspended. Gang-rape survivor claimed that, accused raped for two days and extorted Rs 50,000. They claimed that they need money to take action against her assaulters. Victim filed complaint last week through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal prompted senior police officers to order an inquiry into the conduct of officers in the Khurja area.

Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar told TOI that the woman initially reported a gang-rape by four men, leading to the arrest of one suspect. "The fresh allegations against the two officers were serious and both were suspended with immediate effect. The woman has changed her version multiple times and is now unwilling to file a formal complaint specifically naming the officers, which has made internal proceedings more complex although the suspension remains in force."

Kidnapped Last Nov

Victim told police that she was kidnapped in last Nov by four men, who drugged her and held her captive for 48 days across Aligarh and other location. During this she was repeatedly and forcibly converted. She fall into trapped due to social media. She told police that she met one of the accuse via Instagram and latter connected her with the other men involved. Fortunately she managed to escape the situation and reported to police, where police allegedly secured her private residence and raped her multiple time over two days. On other hand other person demanded Rs 50,000 from her after telling her the money was necessary to secure the arrest of the accused.

She further claimed her husband was detained and threatened with a false case to coerce her compliance with police demands. She also reported a recent attack by two unidentified men on a motorcycle, but no FIR has been filed. She alleges police delayed her initial FIR and that influential accused individuals threatened her family to silence them. Kumar stated the gang-rape investigation confirmed the involvement of only the man who contacted her on Instagram. Police verified call records and phone locations of the other three men she named and found no evidence placing them at the scene. The identified perpetrator was arrested and jailed.