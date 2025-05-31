Uttar Pradesh: Cylinder Blast During AC Maintenance in Ghaziabad Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A significant accident took place in Ghaziabad's Uttar Pradesh where cylinder got exploded. This accident took place at Gaur Gravity heights commercial complex in Vaishali sector 4. This accident took place while refiling gas in an AC unit.

This explosion has killed one person while another person is in critical condition and receiving treatment in hospital. Authorities are investigating incident.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: An accident occurred at Gaur Gravity Heights commercial complex in Vaishali Sector 4, while refilling gas in an AC unit. A cylinder exploded, killing one person on the spot and critically injuring another, who is now hospitalized. The injured person's… pic.twitter.com/Yph8A4I1yk — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

In separate incident five people were injured in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, May 28, in two separate incidents of LPG cylinder blasts. The first incident took place in a house near the Gurudwara in Aundh village, injuring one person after a gas leak triggered the fire. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment for his burned injuries.

In another incident that took place in Wadkar Mala, a cylinder explosion occurred, seriously injuring a family of four, consisting of a couple and their two children. Both fires were brought under control by the fire brigade. Police are at the site and investigating the causes of the blasts that rocked the city.