Uttar Pradesh: Dogs Attack Woman in Ghaziabad, Video Surfaced on Internet (Watch Video)

Another incident of dog attack was reported in Ghaziabad. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media, were two pet German Shepherds seen attacking young woman. Meanwhile the victim was seen running to save her life. Viral video has created concern among the citizens if it is safe to go outside, without getting attack.

In viral Footage it can be seen that woman running through the building corridor. While two dogs were chasing her. Fortunately one man came out of the house to chase the dogs away. According to reports, a case has been filed against the owner of the dog. The incident is said to have taken place at KW Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension.

Earlier, similar incident was reported , were a pet dog attacked the house help, while she was waiting for lift. A cctv footage of this incident has gone viral on social media. In footage , it can be seen that house help is waiting for lift in lobby. Suddenly lift opens and pet dog comes and bites her. Surprisingly owner, who was present in the lift came asked dog to go inside and left with lift as if nothing happened. In video it can be seen that there was no leash on the dog.

After the attack woman was left in the lobby crying in pain. She got injured in the leg as she can be seen limping after the brutal attack. Netizens react to the viral attack and blamed owner for not asking if she was okay. This video was shared on X by Ghar Ka Kalesh.