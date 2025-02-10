Uttar Pradesh Double Murder: Retired CMO's Son Kills Sister, and Niece Over Property Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Etawah district on Sunday night when Harshvardhan, son of retired Chief Medical Officer Dr. L.S. Chauhan, fatally shot his sister, Jyoti, and her three-year-old daughter, Tashu. The motive behind the horrific act appears to be a property dispute. Jyoti, 40, had been residing at her father's house near Mahera Chungi in the Friends Colony area with her daughter for several years. Her husband, Rahul, a lawyer from Lucknow, would visit regularly. Harshvardhan also lived on the premises with his family.

Also Read: Gurugram Shocker: Man Shoots Woman in Head For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

The situation escalated around 9 pm when gunfire erupted. Dr. Chauhan, who was on the second floor, rushed downstairs to find his daughter and granddaughter critically injured. Despite being immediately transported to the district hospital, both were pronounced dead on arrival. Police investigations revealed that Dr. Chauhan had passed on ownership of a house and 25 bighas of land to Jyoti, which angered Harshvardhan.



SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma confirmed the property dispute as the catalyst for the murders, stating that the accused is in custody and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. "Meanwhile, further investigations are continuing to ascertain the exact motive behind the tragic incident that claimed the lives of the mother-daughter duo," SSP Verma added.