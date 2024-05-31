Uttar Pradesh: Dozens of Vehicles Gutted as Massive Fire Breaks Out Outside Police Station in Bulandshahr (Watch Video)

Dozens of vehicles were destroyed in a fire outside a police station in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. The fire engulfed vehicles seized by police in various cases. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the cars in flames.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, UP: Vehicles parked at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station catch fire pic.twitter.com/ahwStDot6P — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

As a precaution, firefighters sprayed water on nearby buildings to prevent the flames from spreading. Residents were also advised to evacuate their homes until the fire was under control, according to regional media reports. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before finally extinguishing it.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Initial reports suggest discarded cigarette butts as a possible cause, given the high temperatures and the presence of combustible materials.

Around 30 vehicles were parked at the facility, and all of them were destroyed in the fire. The exact number of damaged vehicles is still being assessed.

"It is the Kotwali Nagar chowki...a fire broke out inside a four-wheeler van. Fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. Situation is under control. There were around 30 vehicles there...probe is underway to find out the cause of the fire," Rohit Mishra, SP Rural, Bulandshahr said.