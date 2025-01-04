Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Woman and Son Dead, One Injured as Mud Wall Collapses in Kaushambi

An 86-year-old woman and her son were killed, and a 12-year-old boy was critically injured when a mud wall collapsed on them early Friday.

The incident occurred in the Ajuwa locality under the Saini Police Station's jurisdiction. Station House Officer Brijesh Karwaria said the victims were sleeping in a thatched mud-wall house when the collapse happened.

The deceased were identified as Shakeela Bano, 86, and her son Sharif, 56. Locals managed to pull the victims from the debris, but Shakeela Bano and Sharif were pronounced dead at the scene. A calf tied nearby also died in the collapse.

Shah Mohammad, the 12-year-old son of Sharif, was rushed to the district hospital with severe injuries. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.