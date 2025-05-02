Uttar Pradesh embarks on ambitious AI upskilling mission across key sectors

Lucknow, May 2 In a significant move to position Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is rolling out an ambitious AI workforce development initiative. The programme is designed to create a digitally skilled population. It will see six major departments driving AI-specific training across the state.

The programme will be spearheaded by the Department of IT and Electronics. It will be executed in collaboration with the Departments of Education, Health, Agriculture, Rural Development, Revenue, and Secretariat Administration.

Each department will curate and deliver tailored AI training suited to its operational ecosystem, with the goal of embedding AI proficiency into public services and governance mechanisms.

The strategy is set to create a robust pool of AI-literate professionals across sectors, contributing to a unified skilling ecosystem. A two-tier monitoring framework involving state and district-level oversight committees will be in place to ensure its success. These bodies are currently being established to ensure on-time execution, regular evaluation, and course corrections where needed.

The Education Department will integrate AI education into schools, colleges, and universities, empowering students, educators, and academic staff with hands-on knowledge of AI tools and systems. The Health Department will orient healthcare professionals—ranging from doctors to support staff—on the use of AI in diagnostics, treatment, and patient care systems.

In the agricultural sector, training will be extended to officials, women working in rural enterprises, NGOs, and progressive farmers, emphasising the role of AI in improving productivity and sustainability. The Rural Development Department will train rural stakeholders, including women and development workers, in applying AI to community upliftment projects.

Similarly, the Revenue and Secretariat Administration Departments will deliver AI education programmes to their administrative personnel, enhancing the use of intelligent systems in decision-making, documentation, and service delivery.

Interestingly, the IT and Electronics Department has set a target of training 1.5 lakh persons per month in AI technologies. The aim will be to upskill roughly the same number within a 4-6 month window. This large-scale effort will be centrally coordinated by the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), the nodal agency responsible for inter-departmental collaboration and progress reporting.

Oversight will be rigorous. A high-powered committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will manage the initiative at the state level, while District Magistrates and Chief Development Officers will lead local-level task forces. Performance metrics will be used to rank departments and districts, fostering a culture of competitiveness and ensuring transparency.

