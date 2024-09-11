Uttar Pradesh: Family of Three Killed After Being Hit by Train While Making Reel

A man, his wife, and their three-year-old son were killed after being hit by a passenger train while recording a video on the tracks in Sitapur district on Wednesday morning. According to PTI reports, the victims were identified as Mohammad Ahmad, 26, his wife Najneen, 24, and their son Abdulla. They were residents of Shekh Tola, Laharpur.

According to Kheri Town Kotwali in-charge Ajeet Kumar, the family was filming a reel on the railway tracks when the train collided with them. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway.