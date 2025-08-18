Uttar Pradesh: Female SI Dies After Bike Skids While Avoiding Dog in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: Female SI Dies After Bike Skids While Avoiding Dog in Ghaziabad

In a tragic road accident female sub-inspector Richa Sharma died after her speeding bike slipped. Richa was posted at Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to IANS report while returning home from the station. It is reported that she tried to avoid a dog on the road and, in the process, collided with another vehicle.

In the process of saving the dog  it, collided with another vehicle. Following this incident she was taken to the hospital for treatment. However she scummed to injuries and was declared dead.

In separate incident at least six people died, and more than 30 others were injured in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The first accident occurred near milestone 140 under Baldev police station limits when an Eeco car lost control and rammed into the rear of a truck. 

Six passengers in the car died on the spot, including a father and his two sons. Two women were seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and admitted the injured for treatment.

