Uttar Pradesh: FIR registered against companies selling 'fake Halal certified' products

The Uttar Pradesh police initiated legal action against multiple companies accused of selling "Halal certified" products through forged documents on Saturday, November 18,. Simultaneously, reports suggest that the state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is contemplating a potential ban on Halal certification within the state.

Following a complaint filed by Shailendra Kumar Sharma, a resident of Aishbagh, an FIR has been registered at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Kotwali against companies including Halala India Private Limited Chennai, Jamiat Ulema Hind Halal Trust Delhi, Halal Council of India Mumbai, and Jamiat Ulema in Mumbai. These companies allegedly sold products such as bathing soaps, spices, snacks, dairy, and garments with fraudulent Halal certifications. The Lucknow Police has registered the case under sections 120b/153a/298, 384, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), with an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The complainant alleges that the accused companies issued fake Halal certificates to Muslim-owned companies, receiving payment in return to boost their sales. These certificates were allegedly issued without adhering to prescribed standards and in violation of the law. Shailendra Sharma expresses concern that the substantial profits generated through this alleged fake Halal certification scheme may be funding the activities of terror outfits and anti-national groups.

“An anti-social conspiracy is being hatched against a particular religious community and their products. Halal certificate is being given even for the sale of vegetarian products like cosmetics, oil, soap, toothpaste, honey etc. whereas no such certificate is required for vegetarian items,” the FIR stated.

Amidst these developments, media reports suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is considering a potential ban on Halal certification in the state. However, it's important to note that the government has not officially released any statement regarding this matter.