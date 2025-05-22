Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Ujhani, Badaun District (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Ujhani town of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district in the early hours of Thursday, said the police. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Badaun Chief Fire Officer, Ram Raja Yadav, told ANI that due to strong winds yesterday, the boiler of the factory fell, and due to sparks, the factory caught fire. "The fire has been controlled... Yesterday, due to strong winds, the boiler fell, and due to the sparks, the factory caught fire," Raja Yadav said. More information is awaited.

In another accident, a fire broke out at the Kotla Seva Nagar market in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging six shops, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Manoj Kumar from Delhi Fire Services had said, "We received a call around 4 AM. When we reached the spot, we saw that all six shops were on fire. These included shops selling tarpaulins, cosmetics, and clothes. No casualties have been reported in the incident. We immediately began efforts to control the fire."



#BreakingNews: Massive fire breaks out at mentha factory in Ujhani, #Budaun district, #Uttar#Pradesh. #Firetenders rushed to the spot, efforts underway to control the blaze. No casualties reported yet, but significant damage to property. Cause of #fire yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/Fbep29MLwy — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) May 22, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Sarova Society High-Rise in Kandivali

"Eight fire engines were deployed, and the fire is now under control," he added. In a separate fire incident, a fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony, under the Preet Vihar Police Station area in the late hours of Tuesday. According to officials, one car parked near the school was charred in the fire.