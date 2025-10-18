Uttar Pradesh: Fire Broke out at Clothing Warehouse in Mathura, Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire broke out at clothing warehouse on Saturday evening. Flames burnt the lakhs worth goods. A thick smoke engulfed in surrounded area creating discomfort among the people. According to report fire broke out at Harivansh and Munna Agrawal’s clothing warehouse near Rasik Bihari Market in Mathura.

Following the fire firefighters were immediately rushed to the spot and are trying to bring blaze under control. As of now no, casualties reported and the cause behind the fire is unknown.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at Harivansh and Munna Agrawal’s clothing warehouse near Rasik Bihari Market, engulfing goods worth lakhs pic.twitter.com/7GlhJxWZUe — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2025

A huge fire broke out in the hill area near the famous Jeevdani Temple in the Virar area of Palghar area near Mumbai, in the early hours of Friday. The blaze erupted at around 1 am, but the fire brigade reached the spot after timely efforts from the firefighters brought the fire under control before it spread to nearby shanties in the area.

Also Read: Garib Rath Express Fire: Amritsar-Saharsa Train Coach Catches Fire Near Sirhind Station in Punjab (Watch Video)

Residents in the area noticed smoke in the hilly region surrounding the temple and immediately alerted the fire department. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to contain the fire before it could spread further.