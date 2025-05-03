Uttar Pradesh: Fire Department Douse Blaze at Lucknow Biscuit Factory, Concerns Over Trapped People Persist (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out late Saturday night at biscuit factory located in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. According to Mangesh Kumar, Lucknow's Chief Fire Officer (CFO), the fire has now been brought under complete control, but concerns remain as some workers may still be trapped inside the premises.

The son of the factory owner reportedly informed authorities about the possibility of individuals being stuck in the affected area, prompting intensified search and rescue efforts.

Mangesh Kumar, Lucknow's chief fire officer (CFO), says, "The fire has been completely controlled. The owner's son is saying that some people may be trapped inside, for which a rescue operation is being carried out..."