Uttar Pradesh: Forest Department Rescues Crocodile from Pond Near Hapur’s Parpa Village (Watch Video)

A crocodile was rescued from a pond near Parapa village in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, August 30, 2024. The operation began after a video of the reptile in the village's paddy field went viral on social media.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Forest department team rescued a crocodile from a pond near Hapur's Parapa village. pic.twitter.com/uNgC9aNjAJ — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

The forest department, along with police and local villagers, launched a search operation to capture the crocodile. After an extensive search that lasted through the night, the forest department team successfully caught the crocodile around 2 a.m. The reptile was safely secured and will be released into the Ganga.

Forest Department Officer Mukesh Chand said the team had set up nets to trap the crocodile, which was finally caught in one of them. The rescue operation provided relief to the concerned villagers.