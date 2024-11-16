Uttar Pradesh: Four-Member Committee Formed To Probe Jhansi Hospital Fire That Killed 10 Children

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a four-member committee to investigate the deadly fire that broke out in the children's ward of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi. The fire, which occurred around 10:45 PM on Friday, resulted in the deaths of at least 10 children and left 16 others critically injured.

An investigation committee of the UP Health Department has been formed in connection with the fire incident at Jhansi Medical College. 4-member committee formed under the chairmanship of DG Medical Education. Investigation committee will give a detailed investigation report of… pic.twitter.com/tMWDiZoCkH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

The committee has been tasked with determining the cause of the fire and whether any negligence played a role. The investigation will also examine safety protocols and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The committee is expected to submit its report within seven days.

The panel will be chaired by the Director General of Medical Education and Training, with members including the Director (Health) of Medical Health Services, the Additional Director of Electricity of Medical Health Services, and an officer nominated by the Director General of Fire Services.

A government order issued by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of Medical Health, stated that the fire was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. The committee will focus on confirming the cause and exploring preventative measures for the future.

