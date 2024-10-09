Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Hits Cement Sleeper on Raebareli-Prayagraj Railway Section (Watch Video)

A goods train traveling to Kundanganj struck a cement sleeper on the Raebareli-Prayagraj railway line, according to officials on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11 PM on Tuesday when the train, originating from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, was between Lakshmanpur and Daryapur stations near Benikama.

Watch:

Uttar Pradesh: In Raebareli, a major train accident was averted when a freight train hit sleepers deliberately placed on the track near Laxmanpur station. The driver stopped the train after hearing a sound, preventing derailment. The train, carrying materials for cement… pic.twitter.com/28ilNJCsAm — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2024

The driver applied emergency brakes after seeing the construction part, but could not prevent the engine's cattle guard from hitting the object. The sleeper was subsequently cleared from the tracks, allowing the train to continue its journey. The Railway Protection Force announced that an investigation will be initiated regarding the incident. Additionally, on Sunday, a passenger train was temporarily stopped after the loco pilot noticed a mound of soil obstructing the railway track near Raghuraj Singh Station in Raebareli.

In the past month, there have been multiple reports of objects being allegedly placed on railway tracks to disrupt train operations across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.