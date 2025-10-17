Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces 3% Hike in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief Ahead of Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali 2025. The rates have been raised from 55% to 58%, effective July 1, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, October 17, 2025. In a post shared on X, CM Yogi said, "The Government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners from 55% to 58% effective from 01 July, 2025."

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों/पारिवारिक पेंशनरों के महंगाई भत्ते व महंगाई राहत की दर 55% को 01 जुलाई, 2025 से बढ़ाकर 58% कर दिया है।



महापर्व दीपावली के अवसर पर यह निर्णय लगभग 28 लाख कर्मयोगियों और पेंशनरों के जीवन में संतोष, सुरक्षा और समृद्धि का दीप जलाने… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2025

Calling the decision a gift of security and prosperity for government staff and retirees, CM Yogi said it would benefit around 28 lakh employees and pensioners. He added that the move would help improve their standard of living during the festive season.

Earlier, the state government announced a Diwali bonus for 14.82 lakh employees. The government will spend Rs 1,022 crore on this. Each employee will receive a bonus of up to Rs 6,908, based on 30 days’ emoluments, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Similar announcements were made by other states. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared an ad hoc bonus for nearly six lakh government employees. The bonus will be given to those working at pay level L-12 or with a grade pay of Rs 4,800 or less. Each eligible employee will receive up to Rs 6,774.