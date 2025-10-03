Uttar Pradesh: Grandmother Runs Away With Lover After Stealing Cash and Jewellery in Jhansi

Elderly woman ran away with the lover by stealing jewellery and cash from her daughter-in-law. According to the family, while running away, the woman stole her daughter-in-law's jewellery and about Rs 40,000 in cash from the house. This incident has come as a big shock to the woman's entire family. Incident took place in Mauranipur area of ​​Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Woman's husband, Kamta Prasad, lives in Saiwari village. Kamta Prasad told the police that about two and a half years ago, he brought his wife to work at a brick kiln in the Bhind-Morena area. There, he met his wife and Amar Singh Prajapati. After this meeting, their relationship gradually turned into an immoral love affair. Kamta Prasad repeatedly saw Amar Singh's number on his wife's phone and overheard their conversations. The daughter-in-law also suspected the mother-in-law's infidelity, which persisted despite the husband's attempts to dissuade her from the affair with Amar.

While Kamta Prasad was in Jhansi for his son's treatment, his wife stole Rs 40,000 and her daughter-in-law's jewellery before fleeing with her lover, Amar Singh. The theft and disappearance have shocked the family. The daughter-in-law is distraught over the loss of her jewellery, and the grandchildren are confused by their grandmother's sudden absence. Upon returning, Kamta Prasad and his family filed a complaint at the Mauranipur police station, accusing his wife and Amar Singh of theft and absconding. The family demanded immediate action, and police have launched an investigation.