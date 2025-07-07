Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Submerges Ganga Ghats in Varanasi; NDRF Warns Devotees (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing heavy rainfall since last few days with landslide warning. Ganges is rising in Varanasi, submerging several ghats, while 43 districts reported rainfall 9% above seasonal average. Following the rainfall predictions and rising water levels in Ganga in Varanasi, NDRF teams are on high patrolling ghats by boat.

Authorities have urged devotees not to go in deep waters as several ghats remain submerged. Meanwhile as per the reports from June 20 to July 6, Himachal Pradesh reported 82 deaths, 19 cloudbursts, 23 floods, and 269 blocked roads. Mandi district remains the worst-hit, with rescue operations underway.

Also Read: Stone-pelting, clashes in Bihar's Hajipur during Muharram procession

In Uttar Pradesh, many rivers are rising. In Varanasi, the Ganges River is at 62.62 meters, causing some ghats to be underwater. However, it is still below the danger level of 71.262 meters. In the last day, 43 districts had 3.8 mm of rainfall. Since the beginning of June, the state has had 146.1 mm of rain, which is 9% more than the usual average of 134.5 mm.