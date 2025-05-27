Uttar Pradesh: Home Guard Personnel Dies By Suicide at Varanasi Police Commissioner Official Residence

A tragic incident took place in Varanasi (UP) where a home gaurd personal ended his life at Varanasi Police ccomissioner's official residence. This incident took place on Sunday night which has left everyone in shock. The person who died by suicide identified as a Amrika Patel (42), posted for UP-112 security duty, was found hanging in the barracks behind the main building.

Patel, from Phoolpur's Amout village, had served since 2011. Family members revealed he suffered from platelet count fluctuations post-typhoid. He is survived by wife Sarita and two children (10 and 8 years).

Duty records show Patel worked 8 AM-4 PM Sunday, his third consecutive day at the residence. The Commissioner was away. Colleagues discovered the body after shift hours. Postmortem was completed Monday.