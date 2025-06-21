Uttar Pradesh Horror: 39-year-old Man Beaten to Death on Moving Train Over Seat Altercation in Baghpat

Fighting over seats is very common thing in trains, but that fight ending someone's life is pretty shocking. A heart wrenching act of violence has came to light in a moving train in Uttar Pradesh. A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over seat altercation. This incident took place on late Friday night on when victim, Deepak Yadav, was returning home to Baghpat on the Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train when the dispute turned deadly.

As per the FPJ reports, the incident occurred between Fakharpur and Khekda stations in Baghpat district. According to police, Deepak, who worked at a chandelier showroom in Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace, got into an argument with a group of youths over seating arrangements. The argument quickly escalated, and nearly 15 to 20 individuals reportedly assaulted him using fists, kicks, and belts.

During a 10-kilometer stretch between Fakharpur and Khekda, Deepak was brutally attacked on a train. Passengers who attempted to help were reportedly pushed away. By the time the train arrived at Khekda station, Deepak was unconscious and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The attackers fled upon arrival at Khekda. Sources indicate that some of the suspects may have been intoxicated and had previously harassed and assaulted commuters on the same route following a dispute over seats.